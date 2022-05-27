A group of Australian companies new to Denver has teamed with the city to form the AUSDenver Business Hub at Galvanize Denver Platte, 1644 Platte St., according to a news release.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit says its goal is to support “business relationships between Australia-owned businesses and the broader business community in Colorado.”

“We are excited to launch our very own business hub and continue our work to build up a strong Australian business community in the city of Denver,” President James Waddell said in the release. “This is made possible with the partnership with Galvanize Denver (Platte) and the City & County of Denver. We welcome the first seven Australian-owned businesses (that have) landed in our hub, based out of the Galvanize facility, and look forward to recruiting more to our business community in the near future.”

Waddell is also the Australian honorary consul and has been in Denver for almost 20 years. He was formerly with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

"There's a (healthy) ecosystem on the ground here," Waddell said in an interview. "It's much easier to pitch Australian companies to pick Denver with that. ... They not even trying for San Francisco or New York anymore — they're coming here."

Of the seven companies in the Galvanize facility, two have built a presence in Denver after being wooed by incentives from the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

They include:

• Acclime, a consulting company that touts itself as a “premier provider of professional formation, accounting, tax, human resources & advisory services,” according to its website.

• Assignar, a cloud-based construction operations software platform that was founded in Sydney. It has raised more than $30 million in funding since being founded in 2014, according to finsmes.com. For job openings, visit assignar.com.

• Agriwebb, also launched in Australia in 2014, operates “livestock business management software (that) measures and provides insights into what’s happening on-farm,” according to its website. It has several Denver positions open on agriwebb.com.

• Baseup operates an enterprise parking platform that “helps over 120,000 staff from organizations across North America and Australia getting access to their office parking,” according to its website. For job openings, visit baseup.com.

• Coassemble provides an online training tool and was founded in Australia in 2016. There are Denver job openings at coassemble.com.

• Finder, a fintech company that provides users with an app-based financial comparison tool for making decisions about personal purchases, started operations in Denver in 2021 and plans to hire up to 200 people in coming years. Denver openings are at finder.com.

• Humanitix, an Australian nonprofit ticket-selling company, picked Denver as its United States headquarters last year. The “compassionate capitalism” company gives “100% of its booking fee profits to social causes in partnership with its network of children’s charities,” according to Humanitix. It hopes to create 136 full-time Colorado jobs with an average salary of $52,276 in the next eight years. Job openings are at humanitix.com.

AUSDenver will announce a series of business networking and seminar events soon.

“As Denver’s global footprint has expanded over the past five years, we have enjoyed the momentum created by our ties and exchanges with Australia and Australian-based firms,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in the release. “Seeing this business center open will underscore our already strong connections and ensure a successful future together.”

Waddell said Colorado and Australia share many similarities when it comes to a pioneering spirit.

"Colorado is pretty welcoming," he said. "A collaborative nature exists between the nonprofit and for-profit worlds in Colorado that really resonates with Australians."

The partnership with Galvanize has helped, he said.

"For companies landing and expanding, it's very flexible. Galvanize offered very good deals, but we kind of negotiated in bulk," Waddell said. "Galvanize was really receptive. They 'got it.' Other office space companies we talked to saw it more as transactional than collaborative."