Black History Month runs from Feb. 1 to March 1 every year as a celebration of culture and achievements within the Black community.

The beginning of Black History Month started in 1915 thanks to Carter G. Woodson according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Woodson went to participate in a national celebration of the 15th anniversary of emancipation, which was being sponsored by the state of Illinois, and became a leader for promoting the study of Black history. Black History Month, as it is known and celebrated today, began in the mid-1970s built upon the work through the prior decades.

Editor’s Note: This is not an exhaustive list of all Black-owned and/or operated businesses in Denver.

Restaurants

Mojo Coffee, 15256 E Hampden Ave., Aurora mojo-coffee-ethiopian-grocery.business.site

Q’s Quisine, 5428 S Parker Road, Aurora www.qsquisine.net

Sugar Storm - Ice Cream and Candy Store, 3000 E. Colfax Ave., Denver thesugarstorm.com

Whittier Cafe, 1710 E 25th Ave., Denver www.whittiercafe.com

Cookies by Design, 15200 E Iliff Ave., Unit B, Aurora www.cookiesbydesign.com

Walia Creamery, 1119 Syracuse St., Denver waliacreamery.com

Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver lefrenchdenver.com

Swirk Soul Food - Southern Catfish and BBQ, 2205 S Peoria St., Aurora swirksoulfoodtogo.com

Hungry Wolf BBQ, 13110 E. Mississippi Ave, Aurora hungry-wolf-bbq.com

Jamaican Grille, 709 W. 8th Ave., Denver jamaicangrilldenver.com

Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant, 7401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver lucyrestaurant.net

Toby's New Orleans Po'boys Food Truck, Denver (location varies, check social media) www.facebook.com/TobysPoboys

Gold Star Hotlink Company, 2878 Colorado Blvd., Denver www.goldstarhotlinks.com

Bria’s Italian Fusion, Denver-based catering and cooking classes held in Aurora and Denver www.briasitalianfusion.com

Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 11405 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial www.smokinnola.com

Flick of the Whisk Cakes, Denver www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com

Bars

Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 W. 1st Ave., Denver www.novelstrand.com

Hogshead Brewery, 4460 West 29th Ave., Denver www.hogshead54.com

Rising Sun Distillery, 1330 Zuni St. Unit #J, Denver www.risingsundistillery.com

Coffee

Coffee at the Point, 710 East 26th Ave., Denver www.coffeeatthepoint.com

Endless Grind Coffee, 17070 E. Quincy Ave. Aurora www.endlessgrindcoffee.com/coffee

Sojourners Coffee & Tea, 1501 S. Holly St., Denver sojoscoffee.com

Retail

Ernie's Generations, 2735 Welton St., Denver www.erniesgenerations.com

Lawrence And Larimer, 3225 E. Colfax Ave., Denver www.lawrenceandlarimer.com

Pawfee Pups, Aurora www.pawfeepups.com

Rhine's Shoe & Boot Repair, 221 E. 17th Ave., Denver www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057717397635

Tenback Bowling Outfitters, 6767 Leetsdale Dr., Denver www.tenbackbowling.com

Territory West Designs, 715 Clermont St., Denver www.territorywestdesigns.com

The Better Mattress, 2730 S. Colorado Blvd., Unit 108, Denver www.thebettermattress.com

Unique Arrangements, 2876 Colorado Blvd., Denver www.flowerlady641.wixsite.com

Yarn Shoppe Denver, 1615 California St. #403, Denver www.yarnshoppedenver.com

Miscellaneous

Simply Pure Dispensary, 2000 W 32nd Ave., Denver simplypure.com

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver www.denverlibrary.org/content/blair-caldwell-african-american-research-library

Black American West Museum & Heritage Center, 3091 California St., Denver www.bawmhc.org

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave West, Denver cleoparkerdance.org

More Than Curly Salon, 15500 E. Broncos Pkwy unit E, Centennial morethancurly.com

The SOURCE Theatre Company, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver thesourcedenver.org

Colorado Black Chamber Of Commerce, 444 Sherman St., Denver www.coloradoblackchamber.org

Davis Roofing, 1075 Jasmine St., Denver

Hoy-Baker Funeral Home, 6345 Ivanhoe St. #103, Commerce City www.hoybakerfuneralhome.com

On The Go Wellness Spa, 4875 E. Evans Ave. #102, Denver www.onthegowellnessspa.com

The Hair And Image Studio Inc., 101 N. Ulster Ct., #103, Denver www.thehairandimagestudio.com

Hollywood's Barber Shop, 2400 E. Colfax Ave., Denver www.instagram.com/hollywoods_barbershop

Tower Road Animal Hospital, 3751 Tower Road Unit D, Aurora www.towervet.com

Denver Gazette's news partner 9News contributed to this story.