Black History Month runs from Feb. 1 to March 1 every year as a celebration of culture and achievements within the Black community.
The beginning of Black History Month started in 1915 thanks to Carter G. Woodson according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Woodson went to participate in a national celebration of the 15th anniversary of emancipation, which was being sponsored by the state of Illinois, and became a leader for promoting the study of Black history. Black History Month, as it is known and celebrated today, began in the mid-1970s built upon the work through the prior decades.
Editor’s Note: This is not an exhaustive list of all Black-owned and/or operated businesses in Denver.
Restaurants
- Mojo Coffee, 15256 E Hampden Ave., Aurora mojo-coffee-ethiopian-grocery.business.site
- Q’s Quisine, 5428 S Parker Road, Aurora www.qsquisine.net
- Sugar Storm - Ice Cream and Candy Store, 3000 E. Colfax Ave., Denver thesugarstorm.com
- Whittier Cafe, 1710 E 25th Ave., Denver www.whittiercafe.com
- Cookies by Design, 15200 E Iliff Ave., Unit B, Aurora www.cookiesbydesign.com
- Walia Creamery, 1119 Syracuse St., Denver waliacreamery.com
- Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver lefrenchdenver.com
- Swirk Soul Food - Southern Catfish and BBQ, 2205 S Peoria St., Aurora swirksoulfoodtogo.com
- Hungry Wolf BBQ, 13110 E. Mississippi Ave, Aurora hungry-wolf-bbq.com
- Jamaican Grille, 709 W. 8th Ave., Denver jamaicangrilldenver.com
- Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant, 7401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver lucyrestaurant.net
- Toby's New Orleans Po'boys Food Truck, Denver (location varies, check social media) www.facebook.com/TobysPoboys
- Gold Star Hotlink Company, 2878 Colorado Blvd., Denver www.goldstarhotlinks.com
- Bria’s Italian Fusion, Denver-based catering and cooking classes held in Aurora and Denver www.briasitalianfusion.com
- Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 11405 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial www.smokinnola.com
- Flick of the Whisk Cakes, Denver www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com
Bars
- Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 W. 1st Ave., Denver www.novelstrand.com
- Hogshead Brewery, 4460 West 29th Ave., Denver www.hogshead54.com
- Rising Sun Distillery, 1330 Zuni St. Unit #J, Denver www.risingsundistillery.com
Coffee
- Coffee at the Point, 710 East 26th Ave., Denver www.coffeeatthepoint.com
- Endless Grind Coffee, 17070 E. Quincy Ave. Aurora www.endlessgrindcoffee.com/coffee
- Sojourners Coffee & Tea, 1501 S. Holly St., Denver sojoscoffee.com
Retail
- Ernie's Generations, 2735 Welton St., Denver www.erniesgenerations.com
- Lawrence And Larimer, 3225 E. Colfax Ave., Denver www.lawrenceandlarimer.com
- Pawfee Pups, Aurora www.pawfeepups.com
- Rhine's Shoe & Boot Repair, 221 E. 17th Ave., Denver www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057717397635
- Tenback Bowling Outfitters, 6767 Leetsdale Dr., Denver www.tenbackbowling.com
- Territory West Designs, 715 Clermont St., Denver www.territorywestdesigns.com
- The Better Mattress, 2730 S. Colorado Blvd., Unit 108, Denver www.thebettermattress.com
- Unique Arrangements, 2876 Colorado Blvd., Denver www.flowerlady641.wixsite.com
- Yarn Shoppe Denver, 1615 California St. #403, Denver www.yarnshoppedenver.com
Miscellaneous
- Simply Pure Dispensary, 2000 W 32nd Ave., Denver simplypure.com
- Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver www.denverlibrary.org/content/blair-caldwell-african-american-research-library
- Black American West Museum & Heritage Center, 3091 California St., Denver www.bawmhc.org
- Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave West, Denver cleoparkerdance.org
- More Than Curly Salon, 15500 E. Broncos Pkwy unit E, Centennial morethancurly.com
- The SOURCE Theatre Company, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver thesourcedenver.org
- Colorado Black Chamber Of Commerce, 444 Sherman St., Denver www.coloradoblackchamber.org
- Davis Roofing, 1075 Jasmine St., Denver
- Hoy-Baker Funeral Home, 6345 Ivanhoe St. #103, Commerce City www.hoybakerfuneralhome.com
- On The Go Wellness Spa, 4875 E. Evans Ave. #102, Denver www.onthegowellnessspa.com
- The Hair And Image Studio Inc., 101 N. Ulster Ct., #103, Denver www.thehairandimagestudio.com
- Hollywood's Barber Shop, 2400 E. Colfax Ave., Denver www.instagram.com/hollywoods_barbershop
- Tower Road Animal Hospital, 3751 Tower Road Unit D, Aurora www.towervet.com
Denver Gazette's news partner 9News contributed to this story.