Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, known for their roles together as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the Netflix series "Breaking Bad," will be signing bottles of their new mezcal brand Dos Hombres at Total Wine & More in Centennial Saturday.

After Breaking Bad’s six seasons and spin offs like "El Camino," Cranston and Paul took their acting partnership to another level, including a Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners. Cue the Never Ending Tour — a traveling bar van that will be serving Dos Hombres cocktails and more, according to the tour’s website. The two have created a mezcal from “the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico,” according to the Dos Hombres website.

There are eight awards for the spirit listed, including the USA Spirits Rating. The Espadin varietal comes from 6-year-old Espadin agave, while the limited edition Tobala varietal comes from 25-year-old Tobala agave.

A Reddit board discussing the arrival of the tour in the Denver area has over 100 comments on it as of March 10. According to several sources and published media reports including the Lamar Ledger, Cranston and Paul were at Hazel’s Beverage World in Boulder on Friday will be at Total Wine & More from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 9505 E. County Line Road in Centennial.

A bottle of Dos Hombres in the Espadin varietal cost $59.99 at Total Wine & More according to the company’s website. The Tobala varietal is not available here, however, but it is for sale on the Dos Hombres website for $349.

Total Wine’s media relations team didn't respond by press time to information regarding the amount of bottles available for sale for the Saturday event. The store opens at 8 a.m., but the event will not start until 10 a.m. according to published reports.