Opening Wednesday

The newest Colorado Buffalo Wild Wings opens Wednesday in Castle Rock, with an offer of “free wings for a year for the first 100 people in line,” according to a news release.

The restaurant famous for its wings and sports bar atmosphere is at 4995 Factory Shops Blvd., west of Meadows Parkway and I-25 near the Outlets at Castle Rock. It touts “stadium-like A/V technologies with wall-to-wall LED modular screens.”

“Buffalo Wild Wings is all about creating legendary experiences between friends, and we want this restaurant to continue that mission by providing the greatest of all time, in every aspect.” said John Bowie, president of Buffalo Wild Wings, in the release. “We are giving guests the flexibility and freedom to truly be themselves and experience the game on their terms.”

It's scheduled to be open 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.

Dueling pianos

There’s been a dearth of dueling piano bars in downtown Denver since Howl at the Moon closed during the pandemic shutdowns and Sing Sing closed more than a decade ago.

But Fortissimo Dueling Pianos is now open at 891 14th St #110, Denver, near the Colorado Convention Center.

“My husband and I both remember how much fun it was to gather at Sing Sing downtown with friends and co-workers,” said owner Susan Scheminske. “As I began to research options, I discovered that the Dueling Pianos Road Show was still in existence, and I wanted to incorporate their talent and experience into what we were creating.”

Shows run Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. For more information or reservations, visit www.fortissimoduelingpianos.com or call (720)-789-5280.

Apartment complex

Dirt is scheduled to start moving on a 399-unit apartment complex in Aurora after Banyan Residential, an LA-based real estate investment firm, closed on a $73 million loan to finance it, according to a news release.

The Banyan High Point will be at Picadilly Road and East 65th Avenue, east of Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center and south of E470. Construction is expected to begin in June, and wrap by early 2025.

“It’s very exciting to begin construction on our newest development in Aurora, which also marks our foray into the Colorado market,” said Ryan Seeley, vice president at Banyan Residential, in the release. “With the Denver metro area demonstrating sustained growth and increasing demand, it’s an excellent market in which to grow our business and execute our strategy of providing high-quality multifamily communities. We look forward to soon delivering new residences to this vibrant area.”

The project is being developed with Bridge Investment Group and is financed with a loan from UMB Bank.

Units will be a mix of one-bedrooms to three-bedrooms, ranging from 568 square feet to 1,450. They’re being designed by W Partnership.

“Residents will have access to first-class amenities including a resort-style pool and pool deck, clubroom, cutting-edge multi-level fitness center, meeting spaces, parking garages, a dog park, and access to a 5-acre park adjacent to the development,” according to the release.

“We are pleased to support another opportunity zone development in the Aurora High Point neighborhood with a great partner like Banyan Residential,” said David Coelho, chief investment officer of Bridge Investment Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds, in the release. “This market has seen tremendous development in recent years and we are thrilled to contribute to the growth in this vital community.”