Governors Mark Gordon of Wyoming and Jared Polis of Colorado signed an agreement on direct air capture of carbon dioxide during the Western Governors Association meeting today in Boulder, Colorado.

The bipartisan inter-state memorandum of understanding will focus on the direct air capture industry’s potential to complement existing and emerging industries and increase jobs and economic development in both states, while simultaneously reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, Polis' office said in a news release.

“Wyoming is a longtime leader in carbon management practices and policy,” Gordon said. “We believe direct air capture could complement efforts for point-source carbon capture and the related infrastructure. Colorado and Wyoming each have pieces of the puzzle necessary to develop a carbon removal market and industry.”

Direct air capture strips carbon dioxide in the air and removes so it can be compressed and sequestered to produce high-quality carbon removal credits or used for industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery or as a chemical feedstock for other products.

“I am proud to partner with Gov. Gordon on this innovative work that benefits both Colorado and Wyoming as we continue to find creative ideas and common-sense solutions in the fight for clean air that won’t just benefit Colorado and Wyoming, but the entire world,” Polis said.

The agreement outlines the partnership between the states, including applying for grants, identifying necessary infrastructure, defining carbon removal measurement standards, analyzing atmospheric CDR markets and their growth opportunities, identifying a process for resolving issues with cross-border CO2 sequestration, developing a commercialization pipeline for nascent technologies, and ensuring that local, tribal, and state stakeholders are empowered participants in shaping the future of the technology and its significant economic opportunity, the news release added.

This agreement builds on further regional collaboration between Wyoming and Colorado with Utah and New Mexico to develop the Western Interstates Hydrogen Hub. This existing partnership seeks to mobilize billions of dollars of investment in clean hydrogen infrastructure, another emerging technology to reduce pollution, and continue the West’s leadership on global energy solutions, the news release said.

Wednesday is the last day of the Western Governors Association's annual meeting. The group represents the governors of the 22 westernmost states and territories. In addition to Polis and Gordon, the governors who attended include Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Brad Little of Idaho, Joe Lombardo of Nevada and Josh Green of Hawaii.

Polis also handed over leadership of the group to Gordon.