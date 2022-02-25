Flights from Denver to the Cayman Islands will resume Saturday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weekly non-stop service is offered each Saturday by Cayman Airways. The airline began servicing Denver in 2019 before suspending service on March 21, 2020, according to Denver International Airport.
"Cayman Airways is a valued airline partner and the return of Denver service is welcome news," said DIA CEO Phil Washington in a news release. "Nonstop flights to Grand Cayman will once again provide a unique option for Denver travelers to easily access this popular Caribbean destination."
The weekly service offers travelers a direct flight that reduces traveling time otherwise from an average of nine to 11 hours to just under five, said Paul Tibbetts, the airline's executive vice president of finance and commercial affairs, in a news release.
Before the flights were suspended, more than 200 people utilized the flight each week .