Commercial real estate giant CBRE Monday announced former Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors CEO Katie Kruger will take over as the company’s Colorado market leader and senior managing director.

The move is official Nov. 22.

Kruger will head CBRE’s five Colorado offices along the Front Range, and all its lines of business including leasing, sales, debt and structured finance, valuation and property management. She replaces Pete Schippits, who was promoted to west region president in August.

“Katie is respected across the region for her tactical mindset, unwavering grit and ability to get things done. As many of our clients stand at a significant inflection point for their industries, Katie’s collaborative, future-focused perspective will be a tremendous asset,” said Schippits in a statement.

Under her leadership, the association increased revenue and membership 50% and 40%, respectively, ultimately becoming “the largest local commercial real estate industry group in the U.S. with 2,000 members,” according to a release. As a public policy advocate, Kruger helped pass “some of the most supportive pieces of commercial real estate legislation” in Colorado.

The Dallas-headquartered CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) states it’s “the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue)” and employs more than 100,000 in 100 countries.