What’s now a parking lot on the west side of the Cherry Creek mall could soon be a 13-acre, mixed-use development that connects the shopping center with the Cherry Creek neighborhood and emphasizes pedestrians over cars.

That’s developer East West Partners’ vision for the site, to be dubbed Cherry Creek West. The land, on the southeast corner of University Boulevard and East First Avenue, is owned by the Buell Foundation, which also owns the land under the shopping center.

Plans have yet to be finalized, or submitted to the city of Denver, as East West wanted to collaborate with community members first.

“Fundamentally, this is going to be a huge difference there,” Managing Partner Amy Cara said in an interview. “For one, it’s going to be a gateway. Instead of entering Cherry Creek and seeing a parking lot with a few buildings, there will be a neighborhood there to create an entryway and really connect the neighborhood to the creek.”

It’s the site of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond and where John Elway’s restaurant is located.

East West is working not only with Buell, but also mall owner Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership. The company owns luxury malls and shopping centers throughout the U.S.

“Our shared vision for Cherry Creek West is exciting and will benefit both the Cherry Creek neighborhood and the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, which is already one of the nation’s strongest regional shopping malls,” Darryl Herring, Taubman’s vice president of development and construction, said in a release. “We look forward to working with East West Partners as they create a new community for everyone to enjoy.”

East West was the lead developer for the Union Station Neighborhood. Its last project there, The Coloradan condominium building, opened in 2018 and is fully occupied, Cara said. It was the master developer for Denver’s Riverfront Park, a 25-acre mixed-use development in the Central Platte Valley.

Final plans for Cherry Creek West are still months away, and dirt likely won’t move for years, Cara said.

“We know that part of going into a large development review process, so the idea here is to get it out now so people can have it on their radar and look for those public meetings,” Cara said. “A lot of people care about this neighborhood and have for a really long time.”

East West launched a website (cherrycreekwest.com) to collect comments and keep community members informed of project developments.

“This project will be a wonderful addition to the Denver market,” Tom McGonagle, Buell Foundation board member, said in a statement. “It will create significant value for our Foundation that will enable us to continue to serve our mission of supporting positive early childhood health, education and development throughout our Colorado community.”

The site is about the size of nine city blocks, so about three blocks wide on each side. Zoning would allow for buildings up to 12 stories high, but Cara said varying building heights should allow for better views and solar access.

“It’s safe to say this is a $1 billion investment in the community,” she said. “Think infrastructure, think buildings and the outdoors space we’re creating” like an outdoor amphitheater.

The developers are calling it a “15-minute” neighborhood — meaning residents or visitors can walk to whatever they need in 15 minutes.

“Retail will not lead on this,” Cara said. “We imagine retail supporting offices and residents upstairs, not directly competing with what’s at the shopping center or in Cherry Creek North. We don’t want to create direct competition — that doesn’t serve either of us.”

“As a local company who also served as co-master developer of the Union Station Neighborhood, we will create a terrific place to live and work that puts the pedestrian first, embraces the outdoors and is at the forefront of sustainability,” East West CEO Chris Frampton said in a statement. “Cherry Creek West will create a place that can be an asset to everyone as the neighborhood’s new front yard and a new gateway to the community.”