Chevron Corp. oil company is laying off “at least one-third” of employees at two locations in Denver and Evans shortly after spending $7.6 billion in a stock-and-debt transaction to buy Denver-based PDC Energy Inc., according to a letter obtained by The Denver Gazette.

“These terminations will commence on October 31, 2023, and are due to a restructuring following Chevron’s acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc.," according to the WARN notice filed Aug. 24. “Employees will be able to participate in a selection process, in which they may be offered positions and continue their employment with Chevron. Employees who are not selected for a position will be separated from employment.”

Companies located in Colorado are required by law to notify employees by at least 60 days of pending layoffs, and the state as well. WARN stands for "Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act."

The notice was sent to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the mayors of Denver and Evans.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has approximately 560 current employees and about 620 legacy PDC Energy employees, according to a company spokesperson. During town halls for employees Chevron told them the company will be filling more than 1,000 positions, according to Chevron spokesperson Paula Beasley.

The layoffs will only affect PDC Energy legacy employees, not current Chevron workers, Beasley said.

“We are excited about the opportunity to welcome PDC Energy employees into Chevron,” said Kim McHugh, vice president for Chevron’s Rockies Business Unit in an email statement. “We have more than 500 open positions in the Rockies Business Unit for PDC Energy employees to post their interest and participate in a selection process.”

“The PDC Energy employees are critical to our success as we continue to operate in the DJ Basin. Both companies have very comparable cultures that focus on safe and reliable operations, and benefiting the communities where we operate.” McHugh added.

Chevron officials said acquiring PDC’s 275,000 acres adjacent to Chevron’s existing operations in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin in Weld County, and 25,000 acres in Texas’ Permian Basin, will add 10% to the company’s proven reserves at a projected cost of less than $7 per barrel. That provides low break-even production and added development opportunities, according to a news release.

“PDC’s attractive and complementary assets strengthen Chevron’s position in key U.S. production basins,” said Chevron chairman and CEO Mike Wirth in a prior news release when the merger was announced.

According to industry experts, Colorado oil and gas is some of the cleanest in the world and is low in contaminants that contribute to ozone formation in the Denver Metro/Front Range ozone nonattainment area.

“The acquisition makes sense and is a good fit for the basin, given the two companies’ land position and approach to safely developing the affordable, reliable energy Coloradans need," Colorado Oil and Gas Association President and CEO Dan Haley said previously. "Even with the political and regulatory headwinds in Colorado, it’s essential that as an industry we remain focused on improving operations, reducing emissions, and leading the country and world in technology and innovation.”