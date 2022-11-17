After months of delay, the R-Line light rail services will be fully restored on Nov. 8, according to the Regional Transportation District.

The train derailed Sept. 21 — its second derailment in four years — while rounding a near 90-degree turn at South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue, causing minor injuries to three people and damage to rail electrical infrastructure and the train cars.

RTD said it would make trains come to a stop at the Sable and Exposition intersection before going through it and require trains to slow down from 35 mph to 25 mph when approaching the curve.

After the accident, the R-line was closed between Florida and 13th Avenue in Aurora and RTD started a shuttle bus service to move people around the closure. RTD abruptly cancelled the shuttle service on Oct. 30 — to the ire of passengers and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

Coffman posted a statement on Twitter expressing frustration at RTDs delays, accusing the office of lack of candor in the then month-long train shutdown when the shuttle cancellation was announced.

On Jan. 28, 2019, a nearly identical derailment happened at exactly the same location, and according to PUC reports, six people were injured and transported to the hospital, including a woman whose leg was severed when the train’s door popped open, ejecting her from the car.

The probable cause of that accident listed in the report was excessive speed.

No analysis of the accident or costs of repairs have been released by RTD or the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.