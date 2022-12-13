FILE - This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. Aviation startup Boom Technology Inc. says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles. Boom said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines and a division of General Electric will manufacture them for its jet, which it says could be making test flights in 2026 and carrying passengers a few years after that.