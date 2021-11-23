Denver entrepreneur Matt Bliss makes hundreds of The Modern Christmas Tree in his condo every year. The futuristic, minimalist trees are based on a 1966 design by his grandfather, who made a few for his family to enjoy during the holidays when Bliss was a child. When his grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2010, Bliss decided to pay tribute to him by developing the trees. In 2017 he made a successful pitch on NBC's "Shark Tank," and brokered a deal with a shark, and he now has customers on almost every continent.