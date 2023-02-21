The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced the hiring of the award-winning journalist Ed Sealover on Feb. 21. He will serve as vice president of strategic initiatives and as the editor of The Sum & Substance, a new chamber-owned online publication focused on the business lens of Colorado’s legislative and political news.

The chamber has been frequently involved in this legislative session and also has a 2023 Legislative Agenda, released in December 2022. This new publication will go online the week of February 27 and aims to provide “informative and engaging content” to the business community, according to Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman.

Sealover comes from 28 years of work in the journalism industry where he reported on the Colorado legislature and the business community. He also has experience and knowledge with the chamber, given this work history.

Most recently, Sealover worked at the Denver Business Journal for 14 years reporting on state government, economic development, transportation, healthcare, tourism, hospitality and the beverage industry. He has also worked for The Colorado Springs Gazette and Rocky Mountain News.

"Ed’s reputation as a trusted source of news and information is unmatched and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Colorado Chamber,” Furman said in a press release.

With his extensive time covering the business community, Sealover said that he looks forward to not only writing about what is happening but also adding his own voice through offering ideas on how to support workforce development. Part of his new position will be to implement short- and long-term strategic initiatives for the chamber to aid in making a healthy business climate for the whole state.

"After a decade-and-a-half immersing myself in the business community, I know how important it is that government leaders and members of the general public understand what conditions can cause the people who create jobs to prosper or to suffer,” Sealover said. “I hope not only to educate businesses more directly about policy and regulations but to have an impact that can lead to the creation of more jobs and a better economic ecosystem."

Sealover graduated Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 1995. He has received 140 awards from national organizations and press associations across five states in addition to being named 2020 Colorado Journalist of the Year by the state chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for his work covering the coronavirus pandemic in business.

In addition to newspapers, Sealover has written two books: "Mountain Brew: A Guide to Colorado Breweries” and “Colorado Excursions with History, Hikes and Hops.”