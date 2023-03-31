Procuring electric school buses in Colorado to replace those operating on diesel and gasoline got a $65 million boost from the state legislature last year and the grant program that will pay for them opened for school districts Wednesday.

The application window closes May 26.

Grant applications will be prioritized-based criteria including schools located in ozone non-attainment areas and disproportionately impacted communities, and schools that have a percentage of students receiving free or reduced lunch, according to a news release.

“By eliminating toxic diesel emissions, electric school buses provide a safer alternative for transporting our children while also reducing ozone pollution,” said Alex Simon, Public Health Advocate for CoPIRG, part of a network of state-based, citizen-funded public interest research groups. “This is an exciting opportunity for Colorado to make significant progress in transitioning our school bus fleet to 100% electric, vastly improving our air quality and associated public health impacts.”

The program is funded through last year’s SB22-193.

Additional federal grant money may be available to school districts as well.

“$5 billion in federal funding is available through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus program, and schools can apply directly to that program,” said Kate Malloy, Communications Specialist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in a statement to The Denver Gazette. “The State of Colorado will not receive any federal funds. State funding through our program is stackable with federal funding. Additionally, tax incentives may be available through the federal Inflation Reduction Act for electric school buses.”

The state program will offer school districts up to $375,000 for each type C-D school bus, $275,000 for each type A-B bus, and $10,000 for non-bus student transportation (like minivans). School districts can also receive grants ranging from $3,000 - $72,000 to cover charging infrastructure for a single or dual port charging station.

“The Governor is thrilled that Colorado students, teachers, and schools will now have more access to clean electric school buses,” said Conor Cahill, spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis in a statement to The Denver Gazette.

This fiscal year, which ends on June 30, $21.6 million is available in grants. Another $21.6 million will be available at the start of the new state fiscal year on July 1. About half a million dollars each year goes to administrative expenses. The Colorado health department is running the program and is allowed up to 8% of the money for those costs. The grant program ends on Sept. 1, 2034.

Districts that receive funding will be required to retire or convert a minimum of 20% of the vehicles requested, per application, ideally prioritizing pre-2009 diesel buses without modern pollution controls.