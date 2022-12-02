The non-profit organization responsible for the annual Colorado Gives Day — which is Tuesday — nearly doubled the administrative fees it charges going from 2.0% to 3.99%, according to a charity participant.
That's going to cost donors at least an extra $1.1 million in fees, based on last year's total amount raised of $55 million.
Nonprofit organizations' administrative fees have been in the news lately as many victims and advocates were upset with the Colorado Healing Fund's 10% administrative fee for donations to help the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Gives 365, which is a nonprofit organization launched by the Community First Foundation, works to connect other nonprofits with donors. Colorado Gives 365 has successfully raised $500 million for Colorado nonprofits, according to its website. The Community First Foundation is also a grant maker in Jefferson County.
Colorado Gives Day is running from Thursday through Tuesday this year in conjunction with FirstBank Holding Co.
The previously one-day donation event has been running since December 2010. It is Colorado's largest 24-hour giving event, according to the nonprofit’s website, and has raised over $362 million for nonprofits across the state since it began.
For donations provided from Thursday through Tuesday this year, Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other community partners will help give those donations “boosts” through its $1.4 million incentive fund.
FirstBank Holding Co. is a privately held bank based in Lakewood. It has more than 100 locations across the states of Colorado, Arizona and California.
Colorado Gives 365 did not respond to the Denver Gazette's request for comment prior to 5 p.m. on Friday.
For donors, this can be frustrating due to their money not going as far for the non-profits they wish to help support.
“As a former nonprofit worker and current financial industry worker and long-time Colorado Gives Day participant, what irks me is the lack of disclosure and transparency for donors and how that affects the organizations we care about,” Colorado resident and long-time donor Katrina Niemisto said in an email.
She has been a monthly donor since 2016 and began working for nonprofits in Colorado in 2009, although she is now working at a for-profit industry. There have been fee increases, price increases, cost of living increases in addition to the financial effects from COVID-19, Niemisto said.
“Similar to passing off 'cost of living increases' to workers as not a company’s problem, the lack of transparency erodes trust with Colorado Gives Day donors,” Niemisto said. “Trust in who you’re donating to is paramount and transparency on fees is part of that trust. By not disclosing the fee change, Colorado Gives Day administrators are setting organizations up for mistrust. Transparency for fees is essential.”
One participating charity, who asked not to be identified, got this reply from Mightycause when it asked about the increase. Mightycause.com provides the platform for processing the donations.
"Yes, the donation fees are now 3.99%. All recurring donations that were set up on the old platform were migrated over at the original 2% fee. We wanted to make sure that the donor was charged the same amount they always have been and the nonprofit was receiving the same amount they always have been.
"If a donor goes in to make a change to their recurring donation, they will see the new fee rate of 3.99%."
Colorado resident and FirstBank customer Kellie Rockey said that as someone who donates every year despite tight finances, she is frustrated by the lack of transparency, as well. However, she said this news will not affect how or what she gives this year.
“It’s not much though, and that’s why I count on that day to kind of double my donation,” Rockey said.
Others who commented on social media said they didn't mind the increase based on the convenience of the platform and pointed to platforms like GoFundMe charging 2.9%.