Colorado Gives Day was celebrated on Tuesday and is known as the biggest day of the year for many of the state's non-profit organizations.
In fact, more than $419 million has been donated to the organizations across the state since the day of giving began in 2009, said Kelly Dunkin, the CEO of the Community First Foundation.
"We looked at how much giving was made to these (veteran) organizations throughout the year and last year those (95) organizations raised about $69,000 throughout the year," Dunkin said. "On Colorado Gives Day alone they raised $176,000"
"It's a pretty important day for non-profits."
The 12th annual day of giving in the Centennial State began at midnight and runs for 24 hours. As of 5:30 p.m., more than $43.3 million had been raised, Dunkin said.
Each of the 3,150 organizations -- in addition to their individual donations -- will receive a portion of a $1.6 million incentive fund provided by Community First Foundation, FirstBank and various community members.
The fund is allocated to each non-profit based on what they receive on Colorado Gives Day. For example, if an organization receives 10% of the total giving on Tuesday, it'll receive 10% of the fund.
In 2020, Colorado Gives Day raised a record of $50 million and as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Dunkin was still hopeful they can break the record for a second consecutive year.
"We're hopeful, but we never count our chicks before they hatch, so we'll see where we end up at midnight," Dunkin said