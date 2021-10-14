The annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference is returning to Pueblo in November, focusing on the industry’s continued economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development announced the conference Thursday, saying the event is an opportunity for the tourism industry to connect and report on the challenges and opportunities it is facing.

“Tourism is one of the top drivers of positive economic impact and job growth in Colorado,” the department said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the tourism industry and this provides an opportunity for tourism businesses to convene and work toward a more resilient future.”

The conference will feature sessions on crisis management, destination resilience, international marketing, destination stewardship, inclusive tourism and the use of TikTok in destination promotion, the department said.

Keynote speakers at the event include the “curiosity instigator” André van Hall and Naresh Sadhnani, consultant and former owner of Wingate Inn in Pueblo.

In addition, the winners of the annual tourism industry awards will be announced at the conference for outstanding community tourism, sustainability, marketing, individual contribution to Colorado tourism and the Jack Snow Volunteer Award.

The conference, hosted by the Colorado Tourism Office, will be held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 at the Pueblo Convention Center, the department said.

To register for the event and view the full lineup of speakers, visit coloradotourismconference.com.