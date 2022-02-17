United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced Thursday that it reached a new three-year deal with Safeway and three Albertsons in Colorado and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Details of the tentative deal were not released, but it makes sure workers are “fairly paid and respected,” according to a news release. The deal still needs to be ratified by the 5,400 workers the union represents. The vote is expected to take place in the next week.

A Safeway spokeswoman confirmed the tentative deal.

"Albertsons Safeway has reached a tentative three-year settlement with UFCW Local 7 on new contracts subject to a ratification vote of the union’s membership," spokeswoman Kris Staaf said in a statement. "We appreciate the union’s partnership in reaching this tentative agreement that includes significant benefits to our associates. The tentative agreement covers 51 stores along the Front Range, Colorado Springs, the Western Slope, and Rock Springs, WY.”

The agreement was reached without a strike because workers and union representatives were “treated with respect at the negotiating table,” Local 7 President Kim Cordova said.

Last month, union officials negotiated a new deal with Kroger Co. for about 8,400 King Soopers workers at 78 metro Denver area stores after a 12-day strike. That agreement included wage hikes of up to $5 per hour for some employees, and "contains the most significant wage increase ever secured by a UFCW local for grocery workers," union representatives said in January.

While that contract was to be presented to union members for ratification in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Grand Junction and Northern Colorado in the weeks following the Jan. 25 ratification by Denver area members, it's not clear if that happened. A union spokeswoman said Thursday: “We’ll update you with this information as it becomes available.”

In the news release announcing the agreement with Safeway, Cordova said: “UFCW Local 7 has reached yet another tentative agreement for unionized workers at Safeway/Albertsons in Colorado and Rock Springs, Wyoming. This industry leading contract is the richest Safeway/Albertsons contract in the country. This agreement, which was secured without the need for a strike, ensures that workers receive paid sick leave, fair pay, a safe workplace, and access to affordable health care. It is also proof of what can happen when workers and the Union are treated with respect at the negotiating table.

“We remain grateful to our shoppers, our community, and our Union members who helped make this agreement possible.”