Coloradans have a chance to win $18.9 million this week in the Colorado Lotto+ drawing — the lottery‘s largest jackpot in nearly three decades.

The jackpot reached this amount after no winners were drawn Saturday, marking 76 drawings in a row with no winner, said Meghan Dougherty with Colorado Lottery. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday.

“This would be the second largest Jackpot winner if someone wins it on Wednesday,” Dougherty said.

It is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The prize money hasn’t reached such heights since 1992 when the jackpot hit $20 million with no winner and then $27 million when it was won by Boulder college student Kim Walker.

The jackpot began to grow in March, with no winner being chosen following two draws per week, 38 weeks in a row. The drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night at the Colorado Lottery headquarters in Pueblo.

To play Colorado Lotto+, players choose six out of 40 numbers or do a Colorado Lotto+ Quick Pick. Tickets cost $2 and players can choose to be part of a second drawing using the same numbers for an extra $1.

To date, Lotto and Colorado Lotto+ have created 445 millionaires since the game started in 1989, Dougherty said.