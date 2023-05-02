The Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA) announced the termination of its executive director Tuesday.

The Colorado PERA Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to terminate the employment of Executive Director Ron Baker, according to a news release.

Baker's termination comes after an almost two-month leave of absence, according to the release.

PERA did not say why Baker was on a leave of absence or why he is being terminated. Sources have not responded to the Denver Gazette's request for comment, nor did Baker return a voice mail message.

Baker's terms of employment require he be provided with 30 days written notice of termination, so he will remain on leave until June 1, according to the release.

Baker has been PERA's executive director since 2018 and his contract was set to expire in September.

Chief Investment Officer and Operating Officer Amy McGarrity will continue to serve as acting executive director in Baker's absence.

PERA provides retirement and other benefits to more than 660,000 current and former teachers, state troopers, corrections officers, snow plow drivers and other public employees, according to the release.

The association distributes $4.4 billion each year to over 110,000 retirees who live in Colorado.