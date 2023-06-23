Pickleball is having a moment in Colorado.

The Centennial State ranked fourth in the United States over the last year in pickleball internet searches per capita, according to a new analysis conducted by an online gaming company. It trailed only Massachusetts, Hawaii and Florida.

Pickleball is played with a paddle and whiffle ball, and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Its popularity has boomed nationally over the past year, with a 42% year-over-year increase in search traffic, the survey found.

Denver, meanwhile, ranked as the No. 9 most pickleball-obsessed city in the country, according to the same analysis.

The anecdotal evidence is there too.

Earlier this year, pickleball became so popular at Congress Park in Denver, it was literally banned for being too noisy for neighbors. The city also put plans for a new court in Sloan's Lake on hold over noise concerns.

Now, businesses are ready to cash in -- by taking the game indoors.

Chicken N Pickle last month announced it is bringing two new pickleball entertainment complexes to Colorado, in Thornton and Parker.

The Parker location will be built on a 1.5-acre plot at the intersection of North Jordan Road and E-470, scheduled to open in 2024. It will have courts, a restaurant, sports bar and yard games like cornhole, table tennis, battleship and Jenga, the company said in a news release.

"Chicken N Pickle is a best-in-class entertainment facility and we estimate that this new location will generate over 650,000 visitors annually and will create more than 180 jobs in the community," Garrett Stutz, Chicken N Pickle’s director of real estate and expansion, said in a news release.

The restaurant at Chicken N Pickle — as the name might suggest — will serve rotisserie chicken dishes in four different seasonings. It will also have pork and beef sandwiches, hand-cut fries and tots, the company said.

Chicken N Pickle started in Kansas City in 2016 and has since expanded to six other locations across Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. The two new Colorado locations are part of an eight-city expansion that will also being new locations to Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Missouri and Indiana.

Last year, an indoor pickleball venue called Pickleball Food Pub opened at W. 88th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Westminster. It has over 7,000 registered members who play on its eight indoor courts, according to its website.

Top 10 most pickleball-obsessed states

1. Massachusetts

2. Hawaii

3. Florida

T4. Colorado

T4. Virginia

T4. New York

T7. Arizona

T7. Texas

T9. Maryland

T9. Utah

T9. New Jersey

T9. Washington

Top 10 most pickle-ball obsessed cities

1. Miami

2. Orlando

3. Atlanta

4. Tampa

5. Minneapolis

6. St. Louis

7. Cleveland

8. Cincinnati

9. Denver

10. Seattle