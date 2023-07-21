The state unemployment rate stayed flat anew at 2.8% last month, while the share of Coloradans participating in the workforce stood just shy of pre-pandemic levels.

Released Friday, the Colorado Employment Situation report for June 2023 highlighted industry and labor force statistics estimates from the state's Department of Labor and Employment, and it yielded a starkly positive development in private sector jobs.

Private sector payroll jobs increased by 3,300 while the government added 1,400.

State Economist Ryan Gedney said that is the first time in more than a year that a positive number of private jobs were added over three consecutive months. The rebound in private sector jobs in the second quarter was stark, he said.

“We’re looking at gains of 14,900 compares to losses of 5,300 in the first quarter,” Gedney said.

Colorado has seen a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% for 10 of the last 11 months, Gedney also noted. The state rate has hovered below 3% for 14 consecutive months and remains at pre-pandemic levels.

The national unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.6% from May to June.

Colorado was tied with Kansas for the 20th lowest unemployment rate in the nation last month. New Hampshire and South Dakota recorded the lowest rates of 1.8%, while Nevada had the highest rate of 5.4%, Gedney said.

The number of unemployed people in Colorado grew by 1,500 to 91,600. The number of employed rose by 3,000 last month to 3,157,500. That comprises 66.8% of the state population 16 and older, according to state data. The national employment-population ratio stood at 60.3%.

Colorado's labor force grew by 4,500 last month to 3,249,100, “the sixth straight month with gains of at least 4,000,” Gedney said.

There was no change in the share of Coloradans participating in the labor force, which sat at 68.7% in June.

“That is just one-tenth a percentage point shy of the pre-pandemic February mark of 68.8%,” Gedney said.

The U.S. labor force participation rate didn't move, as well, sticking at 62.6% from May to June. The U.S. rate has not changed in four straight months, Gedney said.

Establishment survey data showed Colorado added 4,700 nonfarm payroll jobs from May to June, coming in at 2,909,900 total.

In the past year, nonfarm payroll jobs have increased by 42,400, according to the department. The private sector grew by 22,900 and the government grew by 19,500 jobs.

Colorado added 19,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in the second quarter of 2023, “a vast improvement from the mere 600 jobs added in the first quarter," Gedney said. That’s also the most jobs added in a quarter for the state since second quarter of 2022, when more than 21,000 were added.

The department revised estimates issued last month to reflect a new total of 2,905,200 and a month-over-increase from April to May of 8,600, instead of the 3,900 reported. Revisions occur based on new responses from organizations that come in after estimates are released.

A majority of super sector industries also gained jobs in June. Private sector industries that boasted significant job gains included the leisure and hospitality industry with 1,700, manufacturing with 1,400, and professional and business services with 1,300, according to the state’s report.

Trade, transportation and utilities experienced a significant month-over decrease in June with 1,000 fewer jobs.

In the past year, at least three industries have gained at least 10,000 payroll jobs: accommodation and food services, government and professional, scientific and technical services.

Throughout the past year, the average workweek for all Colorado workers on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.2 to 33.3 hours. Average earnings grew from $34.23 to $35.27. That’s $1.69 more than the national average hourly earnings of $33.58.