Credit card debt is approaching $1 trillion in the United States and Coloradans are among those leading the charge.

According to data from personal-finance website WalletHub, Colorado ranks third in the nation among states with the highest credit card debts. With a median credit card debt of $3,106, Colorado trailed only Alaska ($3,517) and the District of Columbia ($3,290).

Colorado also ranked third in the amount of time it would require to pay off that debt, estimating a payoff period of 15 months and 7 days and an average interest total of $441 during that timeframe.

WalletHub’s report drew data from credit agency TransUnion, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a proprietary credit card payoff calculator to determine the cost and time required to repay the median credit card balance in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“When it comes to credit cards, my general advice would be that you are in a place to pay it off every month,” said Sean Cooper, an investment advisor for Fit Financial Consulting. “Often times, people have multiple lines of credit. Consumers should prioritize paying off the highest interest rate first. Any interest over 8 percent you should pay off as soon as possible.”

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Financial experts point to several factors contributing to rising consumer debt including inflation, consumers becoming accustomed to increased pandemic spending, and a spike in the savings rate during the pandemic.

Consumers have several tools available to combat credit card debt including balance transfer cards, credit counseling, and all the way up to bankruptcy depending on the severity of the financial situation.

The most powerful tool, according to Cooper, is budgeting.

“The first thing I generally recommend is to put together a budget,” he said. “That way you have a solid picture of how much money you have to spend and how you can pay off your debt.”