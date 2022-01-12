Colorado collected more money through marijuana tax and revenue than ever before in 2021, shattering the previous record by nearly 10%, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

During the year, the state collected over $423 million through medical and retail marijuana sales. This is over $36 million more than the previous record set in 2020, according to the report.

Tax revenue is collected through multiple sales taxes — 2.9% for medical and 15% for recreational — and a 15% excise tax on wholesale sales and transfers of retail marijuana. Fee revenue comes from marijuana license and application fees.

The state has collected more than $2 billion in tax and revenue fees since retail marijuana sales began in 2014.

The report also stated that marijuana sales from January through November of 2021 were up compared to the previous year. Through November, $2.06 billion worth of medical and recreation marijuana was sold throughout the state, which is nearly 3% higher than 2020.

Officials said last year's final marijuana sales figures will be released in February.