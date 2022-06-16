Colorado’s Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved almost $9.4 million in incentives to try to lure four companies to the state, including an Australian “green energy” company.

The companies could create nearly 1,100 local jobs, officials said.

The biggest package would go to a company that the state is calling “Project Chamomile,” which it described as a “fast growing health tech company that was the first to develop a clinically proven treatment to target diabetes without invasive surgery,” according to a project summary.

The commission, under the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, approved up to $6.95 million in job growth incentive tax credits for up to eight years so the company can create an estimated 902 jobs here.

The commission keeps the company names secret because many are also looking for incentives from other states.

Chamomile's headquarters are in San Francisco, but the company has leased space in Denver “to test the waters on if they will be able attract and retain talent in Colorado.” It could decide by 2023.

The average salary would be $133,221 for engineers, researchers, sales and account managers, coaches, clinicians and administrative positions.

It has about 100 remote workers here now.

Commissioners agreed that if the company were to relocate here, it would support “the growing bioscience cluster along the front range, reinforcing Colorado’s strengths in the life sciences industry.”

“Project Outback” is described as an Australian “international green energy company committed to producing zero-carbon green hydrogen from renewable sources,” according to a project summary.

It wants to create a Global Technology Hub and is looking in California and Michigan, as well as Colorado.

A company official told the commission Thursday that it’s looking in Jefferson County because of the proximity to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden.

He tossed in a “Go Avalanche” after thanking the commissioners for the incentives package.

Commissioners approved up to $1.99 million in tax credits to create 155 jobs, with an average salary of $104,064 for administrative positions, research and development, and engineers.

The company’s proposed Global Technology Hub would be “adding to the over 62,000 direct employees working in Colorado Cleantech. This employment has grown over 10% in the last 2 years. … This industry has an economic impact of $4.6 billion per year in Colorado and saw $20.5 million in VC (venture capital) investment in the state.”

“Project Soap” is a New Zealand company described as “a digital product agency, venture studio and VC firm that invests in promising tech companies.”

The company is looking to expand its workforce outside of Australia and New Zealand. In addition to Denver, it’s considering relocating to San Francisco or Vancouver.

Commissioners approved up to $455,184 in jobs growth incentive tax credits to create up to 42 jobs, with an average salary of $112,238 for software engineers, product managers, sales and operations.

“Project Owl” is a multidisciplinary engineering company “that specializes in aviation, land development, power, public works and several other industries.”

It has two locations in Colorado, but wants to expand to Mesa County. It’s also looking at New Mexico and expanding its operations in South Dakota.

Commissioners approved up to $130,000 in tax credits for the company to create up to 20 jobs, with an average salary of $130,000 for engineers, environmental specialists, surveyors and construction techs. The Grand Junction Economic Partnership and Industrial Development Inc. will match the state incentives.

Of the company's 500 employees, 38 are in Colorado.