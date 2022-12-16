Colorado's unemployment level dropped slightly in November to 3.5%, which caps a year of mostly steady decline from the 4.4% level a year ago, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Friday.

That's still below the national unemployment rate average of 3.7% last month.

A state economist pointed to the strong job growth in the education and health services sectors as the reason.

The 1/10% unemployment rate decline from October equaled a drop of 2,700 unemployed individuals over the same time period to 113,600, where as nationally the rate remains at about six million unemployed.

There were 4,300 new jobs added in November in three sectors — education and health services; financial activities and professional; and business services. The state currently has a job recovery rate of 122% after shedding jobs early in the pandemic, which is above the national recovery rate of 104.7%, according to a news release.

The unemployment rate has been between 3.3 and 3.6 percent since April this year. Since last November, the number of nonfarm payroll jobs has grown 103,400.

“Coloradans are hard at work with opportunities across industries, and we remain focused on reducing costs and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans, making sure Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and do business,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release.

Colorado's labor force did decrease by 4,700 in November to 3,252,100 people, falling to about 69.2% — which is slightly lower that the 69.4% the month prior. The rate is still higher than the national numbers, which reported a U.S. labor force participation rate of 62.1% last month, which dropped by 1/10% from October.

Individuals employed in the state of Colorado declined by 2,000 in November to 3,138,400 — equal to 66.8% of the states population over the age of 16. Nationally, the employment-to-population ratio was 59.9 percent in November.

The private industry sectors that saw significant growth were in educational and health services ( approximately 2,800), professional and business services (approximately 2,200), and financial activities (approximately 2,000). The largest losses were in construction (approximately 3,400) and leisure and hospitality (approximately 2,600).

With educational and health services showing the largest growth in the private sector, Ryan Gedney, principal economist for Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said it was not likely due to the "tri-demic" of heathcare workers coping with Covid-19, the flu, and RSV.

“When we look over the past six, seven months, we’ve really seen decent job growth within education and health services,” Gedney said. “I think really what we’re seeing is just continued growth from that sector and continued recovery in job loss from early in the pandemic.”

On average, employees in the state worked 33.2 hours. The average hourly earnings increased from $33.07 to $35.88, which is higher than the national average hourly earnings of $32.82.

The next unemployment report is scheduled to be published Jan. 20.