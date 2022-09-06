Cheers to the Colorado winery winners of the 2022 Governor's Cup Wine Collection, announced Tuesday by the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board.

Wineries — 38 of them — from around the state submitted 279 wines for tasting. Judges included "sommeliers, chefs, writers and wine experts from around the country," according to the news release.

"We are thrilled to welcome three new wineries to the Governor's Collection for the first time," said Doug Caskey, executive director of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board (part of the Colorado Department of Agriculture), in the release. "They join seven returning wineries, all showing an outstanding array of styles and varieties, and as always, extremely high quality. Congratulations to all our participating wineries!"

Palisade continues to grow as Colorado's wine region, with five winners located there.

Those three new wineries are the Mesa Park Vineyards and The Peachfork, both based in Palisade, and the Slaymaker Cellars in Idaho Springs.

There were seven repeat winners: Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey; Carlson Vineyards of Palisade; Vino Salida Wine Cellars of Salida; Whitewater Hill Vineyards in Grand Junction; Red Fox Cellars of Palisade; Carboy Winery of Littleton; and The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey of Cañon City.

"I was honored to be a judge in the '22 Colorado Governor's Cup. It was fascinating to get such a hands-on, diverse look at what is happening in Colorado Wine, and to see the progress that is being made in our state," said Matty Carroll, beverage director for the Kitchen Restaurant Group, in the release. "Perhaps even better than tasting the wines was sharing the experience with so many talented wine professionals. There are some really delicious wines being made in Colorado and I'm stoked to watch as the caliber of the industry continues to grow."

The department will "use this collection in the coming year to represent Colorado at marketing opportunities in the state, across the country and around the world," according to the release.

Judges included Doug Frost, Master of Wine and Master Sommelier; Ashley Hausman, Master of Wine; Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl; Zach Lewison, sommelier at Sonnenalp in Vail; Drew Dinh, sommelier at newly opened Terra Denver; and Nathan Gordon, manager at The Vineyard Wine Shop in Cherry Creek.

Members of the public can taste all the wines at the Colorado Uncorked event Nov. 4 at the History Colorado Center, where the best of show wine will be announced. Wines will be paired with food from Terra Denver, River Bear Meats, Bezel at Sheraton Downtown, The Kitchen, Logan Street, Suti + Co, The Chocolate Therapist and many others. For more information and tickets, check the website coloradowine.com.

A full list of the winning wines and wineries: