Is it a museum or a hotel? Some visitors at The ART Hotel Denver might understandably get confused, considering the hotel's setting and art displays.

As a hotel, it's surely making a mark with travelers, with Condé Nast Traveler naming The ART Hotel Denver the city's No. 1 hotel on Wednesday.

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results in its annual readers’ choice awards, which will also be published in its November magazine.

More than 80,000 Condé Nast readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the world. The readers’ choice awards are the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry. Click or tap here for the full list of winners.

"Forget a tired valet pull-through: At this boutique hotel in Denver’s thriving Cultural District, your first impression is a Leo Villareal–designed light installation," Condé Nast wrote. "Keep walking and the art continues, including pieces by stars like Ed Ruscha and Kiki Smith. Artwork isn’t just a design flourish here—it’s the main objective of the hotel itself."

The ART Hotel Denver was also named the No. 18 hotel overall in the world by Condé Nast.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers and our guests as the top hotel in Denver,” The ART Hotel Denver general manager Aaron Bajorek said in a news release. "We pride ourselves in creating unforgettable experiences by intertwining art, culture and the very best service for our guests and locals alike."