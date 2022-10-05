First Ascent, a Crested Butte coffee company, makes “coffee to fuel people off the grid.” Today, NASA took the coffee far off the grid and on its way to the International Space Station (ISS).
First Ascent created its instant coffee to fuel people in the backcountry. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station, set to launch Wednesday, is carrying 256 eight-ounce servings of First Ascent’s Dawn Patrol blend to fuel its astronauts in space.
The mission’s astronaut team includes Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman in space, according to a NASA blog post. The crew will “conduct new scientific studies to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth,” the post said.
The journey of Colorado-origin coffee into space began in August 2021 when First Ascent Co-owner Sam Higby received an email requesting a large batch of coffee. Higby said the request seemed generic until he realized it was from NASA.
When astronauts prepare for space travel, they go to the Space Food Systems Laboratory. The mission’s astronaut, unhappy with the available coffee options, reached out to First Ascent, having heard about the company from a co-worker.
First Ascent’s mission from the beginning has been to create good instant coffee for people heading off the grid, Hibgy said. The company’s founders, Allison and Mark Drucker, came up with the idea while backpacking near Crested Butte. Along with generic backpacking supplies, the founders carried a French press, hand grinder and coffee beans. The weight inconvenience led them to create coffee that tasted fresh and saved weight.
The company’s slogan is “coffee to fuel people off the grid.” Usually, this refers to providing coffee to outdoor adventurers, such as climbers and backpackers.
“You can’t get much farther off the grid than the Space Station,” Higby said.
Normally, people brew instant coffee by pouring hot water over it. In space, the lack of gravity makes this process tricky, according to the First Ascent release. The company re-packaged the space-bound coffee in individual foil pouches with valves on each end. The astronaut gets a straw, adds hot water, shakes and drinks, the release said.
“It’s a pretty amazing feeling knowing that astronauts are going to be sipping our coffee at the International Space Station,” Higby said. “We’ve all wondered what it would be like to go to outer space. Now in our own way, we get to be there.”