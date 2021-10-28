United Airlines announced on Thursday it is resuming daily flights from Denver to the London-Heathrow on March 4 and, in addition, will add a second daily flight to the British capital.

The airline will be the first carrier to offer multiple daily flights from Denver International Airport to a European destination, officials said.

"Increased connectivity to London adds significant depth to United's network at DEN," said Phil Washington, the airport's CEO in a release. "Local and connecting passengers alike will benefit from another option for transatlantic travel through the ever-expanding DEN gateway."

Earlier this year, United added flights from Denver to Munich and several Central America destinations. The airline also resumed service to Frankfurt.

United began seasonal flights between the two cities in 2018, which soon expanded to year round service a year later. Service was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Prior to the suspension, London was the most visited overseas destination out of Denver International Airport as over 250,000 travelers annually visited the British capital, according to the airport.

United also announced new London flights from Boston and San Francisco.

"For nearly 30 years, United has provided a critical link between the U.S. and London, maintaining service throughout the pandemic and strategically growing our schedule to keep our customers in these key global business centers connected," said Patrick Quayle, senior Vice President of international network and alliances at United.

"London is an integral part of United's network and we remain confident demand will continue to grow as international business travel returns in 2022."