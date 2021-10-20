Eight Colorado Business Roundtable delegates will travel to the Middle East for a weeklong trade mission with Saudi Arabia, the organization announced.
The delegation is made of the Roundtable's board of directors and partners from Colorado's business community. Between Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, they will work to build ties to the oil-rich kingdom, officials said.
'We are hoping to strengthen partnerships and opportunity for Colorado businesses and experience firsthand the inspirational transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia with respect to economic diversification and dramatic escalation of opportunities for women in business and civic engagement," said Colorado Business Roundtable President Debbie Brown.
The trip will conclude with an annual investment forum held in Saudi Arabia, which discusses trends in the world economy and investment environment.
The forum typically hosts thousands from across the world, including major investors, chief executives, public officials and economists. This year's theme is geared toward health care, sustainability, artificial intelligence and robots, officials said.
While in Saudi Arabia, the delegation wqill be hosted by Princess Reema, the Saudi ambassador to the United States, officials said.
Colorado Business Roundtable is a non-partisan, non-profit organization, which includes some of the state's largest employers. The organization works to grow business through engagement with elected, business and nonprofit leaders.
In addition to Brown, the Colorado delegation includes David Eddy of Boeing; Matt Adrianof G5 Financial Group, Polly Lawrence of Dentons, Carina Martin of A Precious Child, Danny D. Moore of DeNOVO Solutions, Karla Nugent, of Weifield Group Contracting and Scott Yenler of Strategic Environmental and Energy Resources Inc.