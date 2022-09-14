Longtime Denver developer George Thorn of Mile High Development stood in the courtyard of the new Capitol Square Apartments on Wednesday and marveled as he looked at The Art Hotel just two blocks away.

It was one of his company’s many Denver developments when he was a “market rate” developer.

But the Capitol Square Apartments, located at 13th and Sherman streets, offers 103 affordable housing units, meaning most are for those with incomes that are 80% of the Area Median Income, and many are for those who make 30% of the AMI or less. The six-floor complex, with ground-floor community center and a second-floor courtyard with stunning views of downtown and the mountains, is almost in the shadow of the Capitol.

Asked why he made the switch to 100% affordable housing developments more than 10 years ago, Thorn replied: “It might be a little bit altruistic, but it’s also a little bit sentimental about seeing people who need housing and can’t afford it then all of a sudden, they’ve got an opportunity to move in here and pay $600 a month for one of these apartments.

“It’s like a whole different deal.”

Mile High worked with Chicago-based affordable housing developer Brinshore Development, headed by principal and co-founder David Brint.

Brint took a shot at the “not-in-my-backyard” attitudes that prevent many affordable housing developments from going forward.

“One of the things that I really love about this project is the State Capitol is right there,” Brint told the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting Wednesday. “Nobody can ever say, ‘You won't put anything in my backyard.’ Anyone who's involved knows it’s politics. And they know they build these projects so people can see their government work, and we're really proud of that.

“A lot of the people who live in the building are really going to enjoy spectacular views.”

The land, the site of a vacant warehouse for years, is actually owned by the State Land Board, which implemented a 50-year ground lease to allow for the development. Land costs in downtown Denver have soared in recent years — prohibitive to many affordable housing projects.

“Today is a great day for Denver and for Colorado,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Because if there’s one thing that we need in Colorado, it’s more housing. We have the jobs. We have one of the strongest economies in the nation. But one of the biggest challenges is it’s hard for people to be able to afford to live near where they work. And we all benefit when people can live near where they work. … It means less cars on our roads, less time in traffic, less air pollution and an even stronger workforce and economy.”

Polis attended the groundbreaking in October 2020 — during the height of the pandemic — and congratulated everyone for bringing the project across the finish line.

“This is a new kind of partnership with the State Land Board,” Polis said. “The state of Colorado owns land through different entities … but the Land Board is our single biggest landowner. … We own like 3 million acres. That’s a lot of land. To be clear, it’s not all in places where you need housing — but the important thing is some of it is.”

The developers secured Low Income Housing Tax Credits through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA), partnered with Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) and also worked with the City and County of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST). Milender White was the general contractor and worked with KTGY Architecture

Rents won’t increase for at least 60 years, Brint said. Ten families have already moved in and the Capitol Square Apartments are expected to be fully leased by Thanksgiving.