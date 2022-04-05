Buyers combing the Denver area for homes to purchase have been finding a fresh supply of badly needed listings arriving to the market, according to a report released Tuesday by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
But despite an 81% jump in inventory from February, prices are going up as well, with the average home in the 11-county Denver metro area topping $700,000 for the first time — up 9% in a single month and almost 20% year-over-year.
That average price, now $705,812, always skews a little higher due to a smaller number of very expensive listings that drive up the average, agents said. However, even the median purchase price — the “typical price,” seen as a more reflective gauge of the market — was $602,750. The median priced single-family home contracted at $660,000.
Brokers were unsurprised at the burst in supply, noting that they typically advise their sellers to wait for March and April, with longer days and better weather, before putting a house on the market. Even with more inventory, bidding wars are still the norm in the area, but seemingly with fewer buyers joining the feeding frenzy.
And the results, brokers said, are pretty much the same.
“Even with the increased inventory, the offers are getting stronger,” said Deviree Vallejo with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, who with her team partner Liz Richards did around $110 million in sales last year, centered in the city of Denver.
“One house I sold in January had 15 offers and last week the same house would have probably received seven, but the offers would have been stronger,” Vallejo said.
Practically all buyers, she said, are requiring few or no contingencies with their bids. One home she listed in East Wash Park last month at $1.17 million sold for $1.4 million, about $100,000 more than she thought she would get. Of seven offers, all buyers waived their loan and appraisal contingencies and half waived the inspection contingency, meaning they could inspect, but if a bad sewer line turned up, they would not require the seller to have it fixed.
Despite the lingering competition, real estate professionals are seeing no reason for serious buyers to wait for a more favorable market.
“I’m telling my buyers that sitting on (the) fence is costing them dearly,” said mortgage broker Nicole Rueth, senior vice president of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., on a day when action by the Fed is driving changes in the bond market, and some economists are anticipating a recession.
A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.67% as March drew to a close, according to data released by Freddie Mac last week — a quarter percentage point over the previous week. That rate is the highest since late 2018 and almost 1.5% higher than a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged a year ago, according to MarketWatch.
“We need to be getting a buyer focused on the market in front of us,” Rueth said, noting that increasing prices and interest rates shouldn’t be taken as a sign to wait on the sidelines. She said that over the past 70 years, recessions have always seen continuing increases in home prices, save for a brief drop following one recession that began in 1960 and a longer one that followed the collapse in 2008.
According to the report released Tuesday, luxury homes — those with sales over $1 million — are also climbing upward in price, drawing bids and selling for an average of 7.66% over list price.
“Offers of $300,000 over asking price were not uncommon,” said broker Colleen Covell, a member of Denver Metro Association of Realtors’ Market Trends Committee — noting that one sale during the month went at $600,000 over list.
The large jump in inventory, agents said, are only with respect to the paltry numbers of homes on the market at the first of the year — less than a thousand in February, according to a competing monthly report.
“We don’t have any speculative inventory, we see higher credit scores and few foreclosures,” Rueth said. “Home prices will continue to go up, but hopefully at less of a pace.”
The Market Trends Report covers Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park counties, where the association represents some 8,000 Realtors.