A Denver-based lighting manufacturer is laying off more than 150 employees, state labor officials learned.

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, Inc. told the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it is closing a facility at 3801 Havana St., leading to the loss of 151 works.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, large employers are required to provide a notice to employees 60 days prior to any layoffs, with some exceptions.

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, Inc., which operates under under the Legrand company, said the the facility's closure is permanent, the result of restructuring and reorganization, which will include the merging of the work facilities and related business operations in Kenosha, Wis. and Denver.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Employees learned about the layoffs at a town hall meeting on Jan. 10, according to the required notice.

After that meeting, Pinnacle scheduled individual meetings with affected employees that lasted through the month of January.

Layoffs will start in June and will continue into the first quarter of 2024, the company said, adding many employees affected are electrical assemblers, according to the WARN notice.