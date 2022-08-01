The Women’s Bean Project, a Denver-based nonprofit, received a new headquarters with much-needed space, and the Denver Housing Authority received land for much-needed affordable housing in a real estate deal that closed last month, according to a news release.
The Women’s Bean Project's mission is to “change women’s lives by providing steppingstones to self-sufficiency through social enterprise.” In July, it moved its headquarters from a former fire station at 3201 Curtis St. to a more spacious facility at 1300 W. Alameda Ave.
“This multilayered deal is a strong example of the power of partnerships across sectors to achieve the goals of all involved,” Dorit Fischer, a broker with NAI Shames Makovsky who helped negotiate the deal with Hayden Hirschfeld, said in the release. “The ultimate result of this deal, which is punctuated by the sale of 3201 Curtis St., benefits the diverse needs of public, private, and philanthropic sector partners and will ultimately provide tremendous community benefit.”
Project officials bought the 11,000-square-foot building and land on Curtis Street in 1995 for $185,000 from Denver, according to property records. As they outgrew the space, they looked to NAI Shames Makovsky to market the property in 2019.
Fischer and Hirschfeld identified the 20,000-square-foot facility at 1300 W. Alameda Ave. as “ideal for Women’s Bean Project’s operations.”
But it also included 1.32 acres of adjacent land that the Women’s Bean Project did not need.
That property went to the Denver Housing Authority, which was looking for land to build affordable housing through its Delivers for Denver Bond Program.
“Women’s Bean Project has grown significantly since the Curtis Street location was purchased,” CEO Tamra Ryan said in the release. “In addition to our increasing production volume, we needed the capacity to grow our job training and program service offerings. Not only did the NAI Shames Makovsky team find us a facility that meets all of our needs, they were also able to identify a buyer for 3201 Curtis St. whose values and vision for the Five Points neighborhood are closely aligned with ours.”
That buyer was MAINSPRING Development of Denver, which closed on the property for $3.65 million in July.
NAI Shames Makovsky previously brokered the deal for the Denver Housing Authority to purchase 1300 W. Alameda in 2020 for $4 million. In November 2021, Women’s Bean Project purchased the facility and adjacent parking lot located on the site from the Housing Authority for $2.5 million, according to the release.
The Housing Authority, in partnership with Warren Village, will build family housing and supportive services on the site.