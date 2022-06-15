Hockey fans flocked to downtown Denver late Wednesday afternoon and the town seemed abuzz as cup frenzy gripped the Mile High City for the first time in 21 years.
Crowds started gathering after 4 p.m. near Ball Arena, the site of game one of the Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Bars, restaurants and sports apparel stores especially enjoyed the fans as the puck dropped.
Downtown bars and restaurants began preparations as soon as the Avalanche soared past the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals last week.
Dave Keefe, owner of Brooklyn's at Ball Arena, said the sports bar added staff members to prepare for the series and staffers were looking forward to each game.
"For us, we live and die off of what happens in Ball Arena — so summer is typically the slowest quarter of the year for us," Keefe said. "To have hockey into the summer almost into July is huge."
Research has shown that cities that host the Stanley Cup see between $4 million and $8 million in economic impact per game, said Chelsea Rosty, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity's chief of staff.
"That research is as late as 2019, when the world was open and people patronized bars and restaurants," she said. "We don't know what the impact will be to Denver, but we hope it's more. Either way, it will be a large impact for the city."
Thousands of fans are expected to gather at watch parties across metro Denver, including the Colorado Avalanche Pepsi Zero Watch Parties at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus.
Tivoli Brewing Company is co-hosting the event and is one of three establishments that were granted expanded alcohol service during each game.
Denver's Excise and Licenses waived a 30-day advance notice requirement for bars and restaurants to apply for expanded service areas — such as patios, grassy areas or parking lots.
Besides Tivoli, Ball Arena and McGregor Square were also granted expanded alcohol service, said Eric Escudero, a spokesman for the Excise and Licenses Department.
“With the Avalanche making the Stanley Cup and recognizing the fact that many bars and restaurants were negatively impacted by the pandemic, we’ve been looking for any way we can help those businesses continue to recover and make up for any lost income,” Escudero said. “Stanley Cup finals watch parties are getting a lot of interest, and it’s a golden opportunity for some of the bars and restaurants.”
Ari Opsahl, CEO of Tivoli Brewing Company, said 10,000 people were expected to attend the first watch party, which should bring in much more revenue than a typical Wednesday.
"We couldn't be more excited," Opsahl said. "It means more now than ever."
While many fans will carry open beers and drinks across the approved areas, the Denver Police Department does not anticipate any additional problems caused by the expanded service.
"The Denver Police Department does not have any enforcement concerns related to these permits as applicants must still follow applicable laws/ordinances," Doug Schepman, a police spokesman, wrote in a statement to The Denver Gazette. "Our message to everyone is to have fun rooting for the Avalanche, avoid overindulging if you consume alcohol, and plan for a safe, sober ride home."
Stanley Cup festivities will extend into the suburbs, with the Lone Tree Brewing Company hosting a watch party for each game.
Mike Webster, the brewery's tasting room manager, said he believes the Avalanche's success could bring more people out of their homes and make it feel "pre-pandemic."
"The pandemic has affected everyone, but hopefully more people will come in and enjoy being back out," Webster said.
Apparel stores are also reaping the benefit of the Avalanche's deep playoff run.
“Business has been strong across all our locations,” said Derek Friedman, owner of the Sportsfan stores on the 16th Street Mall, Federal Boulevard and Park Meadows Shopping Center. “We’re pretty well stocked.”
Unless you’re looking for a Cale Makar No. 8 jersey — those have been hard to come by for weeks.
Friedman said they sold out of the official jerseys weeks ago, so they use blank jerseys and assembly kits with licensed material.
When the Avalanche defeated Edmonton, apparel stores were able to churn out Western Conference champions shirts and hats quickly — and the same will be true if the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup. It’s called a “hot market” in the retail business.
“We have a license for the finished product and have two shirts ordered from the local printers,” Friedman said. “In this case, it’s a win-win scenario. When the Avalanche won the west and moved into the Stanley Cup Final, we gave the green light to that local printer. … Let’s just say the folks in New York were sad while the folks in Denver were happy.”
If the Avs lose, those Stanley Cup champion shirts will end up in South America, he said.
“That happened with the Broncos. They lost (Super Bowl 48), but then two years later the Broncos won. We got to see both sides.
“We sold a ton of shirts and hats — everything folks could get their hands on. When the Avs win, it will be exactly the same.”
Friedman said if there’s a parade, his downtown stores will benefit greatly.
“Certainly this is a massive shot in the arm,” he said. “This is certainly a prayer we all have. When the Avs win, we’ll all be a little more excited and happier. We’ve got a significant employee bonus tied to this if it happens, so they’ll be happy too.”