Retail industries are going to have to continue to adjust to post-pandemic challenges but will likely fair well this holiday season, according to retail commercial space specialists from the commercial real estate giant CBRE.
Despite the challenges — like inflation, labor shortages impacting customer service and hours of operation— facing shoppers this holiday season, there is an expected 6.9% nationwide increase in fourth quarter retail sales year-over-year to $1.48 trillion, according to CBRE's holiday sales outlook report 2022.
During the third quarter, retail sales showed a slightly positive growth in Denver during August, despite inflation creating consumer concerns.
The suburbs of Denver were responsible for supporting the strong Q3 market, as sales in the downtown market were down due to employees not returning to offices. This is a trend that experts expect to see continue through the next several quarters. according to the report.
One of the challenges retailers are facing is the labor market.
In a Deloitte survey of retail executives, 68% cite a shortage of employees as one of the most pressing issues they face. With fewer temporary workers this year, some stores may have to adjust holiday hours like the restaurant industry has had to do. Retail bankruptcies are at a 12-year low in 2022, which is good news for the industry according to Jon Weisiger, senior vice president at CBRE in Denver.
“Getting adequate access to good help in several markets I think has been a challenge,” Weisiger said.
In Colorado specifically, sporting good retailers and fitness are likely to do well thanks to a continued increased interest in outdoor activities, he said.
Supply chain or logistical issues remain a concern for industries as a whole. Inflation will also affect this season’s sales, due to an 8.2% annual increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported in September, according to the CBRE report. Going out to eat will also cost more, with a 40% higher CPI compared to eating at home. Food overall costs more no matter what: for example, from 2020-2022 a 16-pound turkey now costs 36% more, pie shells are 32% more, and a 4-pound ham is 30% more. Retail sales, however, are likely going to see significant discounts due to excess inventory from low July sales.
Though layaway purchases have been around for years, technology has made it easier. One of the successful tools retail added is the “buy now, pay later” system, through companies like AfterPay or Affirm.
“Consumers are a bit strapped, a little more strapped than they were, and I think part of that is inflation, part of that is higher interest rates, and basically [there’s] less money…in terms of discretionary spending,” Weisiger said. “So, I think you’re going to see more of the ‘buy now, pay later’ strategy coming back as consumers get a little bit more stretched.”
Mobile commerce, or online shopping, is going to be the biggest source of holiday sales by 2027.
According to CBRE’s report, 70% used a mobile device during the large holiday sales in Cyber Week, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Super Sunday and Cyber Monday. However, online sales have a 15% to 30% higher product return rate than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. If there is a 19% return rate this season, there could be up to $85 billion worth of returns from e-commerce sales.
Shoppers will also be using their devices for “on-the-move product research” this season, according to CBRE.
“The good news is, I think that we’re seeing positive impacts both in the form of buying online as well as in store,” Weisiger said. “I think both categories are seeing definitely a good increase as a whole … where luxury has been really strong over the last year, luxury has fallen off a little bit, excluding jewelry I would say, but even jewelry I think sales have been down just a little bit.”