Denver gas prices rose 12.1 cents per gallon week-over-week and one expert warns it might be weeks before consumers see relief at the pump.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Denver finished the week at $3.59, according to a GasBuddy survey of 844 stations across the metro area.

"We've seen tightness in supply [for Denver] amidst some refinery snags over the last week, which could slightly worsen this week, before getting better in a few weeks' time," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told The Denver Gazette in an email.

Prices in Denver are now 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, according to the same survey.

Meanwhile, prices nationally remained flat last week at $3.54 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of 150,000 stations nationwide.

Even though oil prices have bounced between $65 and $80 per barrel over the last week, De Haan said the price at the pump generally held pretty stable.

"Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally," De Haan said. "But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm."

Denver gas consumers can at least take some solace in the fact that gas is still $1.24 cheaper per gallon than a year ago.

Statewide, the price of gas rose nearly 10 cents per gallon week over week to finish the week at $3.60.