Holiday revelers using Regional Transportation District facilities over the Independence Day holiday will see additional capacity on D, E, H, and W light rail lines from Friday through Sunday. Busses and trains will be operating on their regular schedules and customers are encouraged to plan their trips ahead of time.

And don't forget all rides are free starting Saturday, as RTD launches it's annual "Zero Fare for Better Air" program, which lasts through Aug. 31.

Events occurring downtown this weekend include:

• Fireworks displays at Coors Field following Friday and Saturday Rockies baseball games (games start at 6:10 p.m. Friday and 7:10 p.m. Saturday).

• Monday, July 3, at Civic Center Park and Elitch Gardens

• FAN EXPO Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, Friday-Sunday

• Blink-182 concert at Ball Arena, 7:30 p.m. Monday

Final train times from Union Station and Downtown Denver stations include:

Friday, June 30

D Line – 1:48 a.m.

E Line – 1:45 a.m.

H Line – 1:54 a.m.

W Line – 1:33 a.m.

Saturday, July 1

D Line – 1:46 a.m.

E Line – 1:45 a.m.

H Line – 1:54 a.m.

W Line – 1:33 a.m.

Sunday, July 2

D Line – 11:46 p.m.

E Line – 11:45 p.m.

H Line – 11:54 p.m.

W Line – 12:03 a.m.

Monday-Thursday, July 3-6

D Line – 11:48 p.m.

E Line – 11:45 p.m.

H Line – 11:55 p.m.

W Line – 12:03 a.m.

RTD customers are encouraged to plan ahead by familiarizing themselves with RTD bus and rail schedules. Below are some helpful tips and tools for taking RTD to and from the events:

• Use RTD’s Next Ride web app to view schedules, plan your trip, navigate in real time, and view Service Alerts

• Download the Transit Watch app to report any safety or security concerns to RTD Transit Police