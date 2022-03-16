Denver International Airport officials are preparing for an influx of travelers coming and leaving for spring break.
Travel volumes are expected to increase to around 190,000 passengers per day on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. This number is just shy of the pre-pandemic numbers recorded in March and April 2019, according to the airport.
"Spring Break is a particularly busy time at DEN due to strong outbound travel by Denverites as well as demand from inbound travelers to Colorado taking advantage of the final weeks of ski season," officials wrote in a news release.
As the amount of foot traffic is expected to skyrocket, airport officials are reminding travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of their scheduled boarding time.
Additionally, as the number of travelers continues to return to pre-pandemic levels, the airport has reopened all on-site parking areas except for the Mount Elbert lot and valet parking options in the two garages.