Denver International Airport officials picked global construction consultancy company Turner & Townsend to provide “project controls services” to oversee the multimillion-dollar construction projects at the airport's Great Hall, according to a news release.

The three-year contract has a $20 million capacity, plus two options to extend by one year, according to an airport spokesperson.

Controls services “can best be described as getting projects to run on-time and on-budget while making sure that quality stays high and customer experience isn’t impacted,” said Christopher Villari, a spokesman for Turner & Townsend.

The company will also ensure women and minority-owned contractors represent a larger mix of contractors.

The company has its work cut out for it, as the airport is in the midst of more than $1 billion worth of construction projects through at least 2028.

In February, Denver City Council approved a series of contracts that allocate $1.1 billion to complete the airport’s long-running Great Hall Project by summer 2028.

The additional dollars will fund the third and final phase of the project — an effort to renovate the airport’s main Jeppesen Terminal that the airport has been working on since 2018.

The Great Hall Project was intended to be completed by November 2021, but it was halted in 2019 when the original contractor was fired. After hiring new general contractor Hensel Phelps in 2020, the airport completed phase one of the project in November and plans to complete phase two in mid-2024. The first two phases cost $770 million.

Phase one of the project added over 80 self-check-in stations for three airlines. Phase two will add a 17-lane security checkpoint and a triple escalator going from the sixth floor directly to the train platforms.

Phase three plans call for another security checkpoint, adding self-check-in stations for remaining airlines, adding new flooring to the baggage claim and curbside, to create an arrivals meeting area and construct a Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation.

Turner & Townsend officials said they want to help with the airport’s “Vision 100” plan to improve airport operations and passenger flow, while maintaining enhanced security, in preparation for 100 million travelers using it per year.

“We are delighted to join DEN on their journey in creating their Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation for capital project delivery,” Christopher McAtasney, director of infrastructure, said in the release. “In addition, we are particularly happy to be furthering our mission to help grow and invest in MWBE (Minority- and Women- Owned Business Enterprise Program) businesses through partnerships that bolster their experience and lead to more opportunities in infrastructure development. We look forward to contributing towards building a positive legacy for the aviation industry, by utilizing and sharing our global expertise in shaping greener, more inclusive and more productive programs.”

DIA is the third-busiest airport in the world with 58.8 million passengers in 2021.