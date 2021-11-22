Denver International Airport officials are warning travelers to expect the crush of holiday travelers to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

More than 200,000 passengers are expected Monday, Wednesday, Sunday and Nov. 29 — the four busiest days of the Thanksgiving holiday week. Overall, more than two million travelers are expected to use the airport in the coming week, about 2.7% more than 2019.

“The best advice is to be kind to each other and be patient,” said Stephanie Figueroa, a spokeswoman for the airport. “We’re all trying to see family and loved ones, so just be patient with each other.”

And get there early — at least two hours before flight departure.

The exceedingly long lines at the TSA checkpoints that routinely snaked past baggage claim in August, September and October have returned to “normal” levels after the Phase 1 Great Hall renovations were completed early this month, Figueroa said.

“We’re not seeing those super-long lines recently,” she said.

Travelers can check the line lengths at flydenver.com. On Monday, wait times were 10 minutes.

TSA officials have pledged to have all 30 checkpoints open and fully staffed this week, according to a release.

A tip to avoid south checkpoint lines, if they’re long and travelers are flying out of an A gate, is to use the north checkpoints, then walk across the A bridge to the concourse. It’s not possible to walk to the B or C concourses, which can only be reached by the passenger train.

New check-in stations for United and Southwest opened on the sixth level, and the construction walls that were erected preventing smooth passenger traffic flow from the south to north end of the terminal have been removed.

“That’s made it a lot easier to go back and forth through the terminal, as opposed to going around detours,” Figueroa said. “I timed it, and it’s less than a three-minute walk now.”

There are three checkpoint stations: South Security (under American flag near the Westin Hotel) is open 24 hours a day; North Security (under Colorado flag) is open between 4 a.m.-9 p.m.; Bridge Security is open from around 4:30 a.m.-6 p.m. TSA screening checkpoints are often the most busy early in the morning, from about 5-10 a.m., and from 1-4 p.m. South is the primary checkpoint and has the standard screening. “Clear” travelers, or those with TSA PreCheck, should use the north check-in spots.

As far as parking, officials have opened the Pikes Peak lot 24/7. That requires a shuttle ride and is $8 a day. They had to close the East Economy lot to accommodate the Pikes Peak shuttles, Figueroa said. Travelers can check the status of the lots before leaving home at flydenver.com.

Or just avoid parking completely by taking RTD’s A Line commuter train that goes from Union Station downtown directly to the terminal’s south side near the Westin.

“It’s a great option I recommend to my family and friends,” Figueroa said. “Especially if you live near any of the stations.”

There are six stops along the A Line and schedules can be found on RTD-Denver.com.

Another way to avoid parking is to use a ride service like Uber, Lyft or a taxi.

Finally, don’t forget to check flight status before heading to the airport.

“If you need help while you’re here, look for the volunteers in the purple shirts that say, ‘Ask Me’ or those with blue-plaid vests,” she said. “They can answer any questions.”