Denver International Airport is seeking offers to develop its West Approach, a 26-acre mixed-used development district.

Officials are looking for offers for the entire site for a master planned development or for individual hospitality and or retail developments. The space is near the airport's Final Approach facility near Peña Boulevard and North Gun Club Road, according to a news release.

"We are excited to share the West Approach offering as we continue to develop DEN's land to provide amenities to travelers and visitors while also creating business opportunities for the community," airport CEO Phil Washington said in the release.

"Through the vast real estate opportunities at DEN, we will continue to stimulate the economy and expand our global connections, making DEN and Denver a prime location for airlines and businesses to grow."

The West Approach is part of Denver's Global Gateway, a 16,000-acre development that is made up of a series of commercial districts.

The area is considered the largest commercial land opportunity that's connected to an airport in the country, according to the airport. The space includes views of the airport's day-to-day operations, natural prairie landscapes and the Rocky Mountains.

Those interested in making an offer must submit a proposed equity, diversity and inclusion plan that meets the requirements established by the airport.

Airport officials will host a Q&A webinar for investors interested in the space on Feb. 15. Anyone interested can sign up for that webinar by clicking here.

All offers must be submitted to the airport by 5 p.m. March 31. For more information, go to denwestapproach.com.