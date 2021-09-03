Denver International Airport is taking the steps to help travelers reunite with their lost goods at the airport.

The airport announced Friday it's upgraded its lost and found software system, which now allows airport staff to take pictures of any lost item with any text, such as a serial number and the software will recognize, identify and categorize the item, officials said.

Passengers who have misplaced something at the airport can find their lost items by submitting a claim with a description and date the item went missing. Then the system will process the claim and search and identify any matches.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,600 items are lost or misplaced at the airport each month, which is 45% lower when compared to 2019, but as more people begin to travel that number is expected to rise, officials said.

Airport staff wants to remind people that filing a claim for a lost item is free due to impersonating site popping up online. Unclaimed items will be sent to auction through the City of Denver after 30 day's, officials said.

Anyone who has lost an item and needs to create a claim can do so at www.flydenver.com