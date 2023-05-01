Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

New hires

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. appointed Meredith Moon as its new chief economist, according to a news release.

Moon, who will head the EDC’s first team of in-house economists, previously held senior positions at the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and at the Colorado Legislative Council.

She has a master's degree from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver and a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meredith to the team," EDC President Raymond H. Gonzales said in a release. "Her deep understanding of global economic trends and her ability to translate complex concepts into actionable insights will be instrumental in guiding Metro Denver’s growth and success. This new function will power us with the data and insights to remain a leader in the global economy."

Moon’s responsibilities include leading the newly launched Economic Competitive team, “responsible for providing partners and investors with exemplary advisory services,” according to the release, “including economic impact analysis, feasibility studies, economic and demographic research, industry reports, strategic planning, community development and real estate analysis.”

“I’m proud to join the Metro Denver EDC and its efforts in providing economic resources to expanding businesses and potential investors,” said Moon. “This is a pivotal time for Colorado, and I look forward to working with the EDC’s clients, investors and partners to support our mission.”

Nonprofit organization St. Francis Center, which provides services to Denver’s homeless population, named Nancy Burke as its new CEO.

Burke, with more than 30 years experience with nonprofit organizations, most recently served as special assistant to the president and CEO for Housing and COVID-19 response programs for the United Way of Anchorage. Her experience also includes serving as housing and homeless services coordinator to the mayor of Anchorage.

“We're thrilled that Nancy will take the reins and lead St. Francis Center, building upon the strong foundation that Tom Luehrs has built over the last 30-plus years. Nancy brings an incredible balance of hands-on experience, strategic focus, and a deep appreciation for the wonderful work of St. Francis Center’s staff," said Ben Kapnik, St. Francis Center Board chair.

Burke is a graduate of the University of Rochester and has a master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University.

“I am pleased to be returning to Denver to lead the groundbreaking St. Francis Center into our next phase of service to the community,” said Burke. “I am also excited to learn and grow with St. Francis Center’s staff and leadership and to share the lessons I have learned in my years of experience in Alaska.”