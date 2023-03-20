Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

New hires

Civic Center Conservancy hired two new staff members, according to a recent press release.

Piep van Heuven will serve as the deputy director and Eric Raya Steinbeiss joined as the director of community partnerships and activation. Their roles will aid in the implementation of a new organizational structure and support expanding relationships with the city and county of Denver, according to the release. They will also help in community partnership efforts.

The Civic Center Conservancy is a nonprofit organization made to support Denver’s Civic Center Park.

“We are excited to welcome and showcase the talents of these individuals who support our mission of making Civic Center Park a place that is active and thriving for all,” Civic Center Conservancy Executive Director Eric Lazzari said in a the release.

Now open

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A national veterinarian partner-led animal hospital platform, GoodVets, expanded into Colorado's Front Range with a new practice in Golden.

This will be the 10th market and launch for the company's west territory, according to a press release. GoodVets Golden is now open at 14650 W. Colfax Ave., Suite G140 and is offering free first exams for new patients. They offer wellness and prevention services, diagnostics, routine and advanced surgery and urgent care. This location will also service Lakewood, Wheat Ridge and Arvada.

“When it comes to veterinary care, I focus on bringing a personal, cozy atmosphere to the clinic while practicing top-notch medicine in a state-of-the-art facility,” said Dr. Jessica Hess in the release. “I really love being able to develop lifelong relationships with my patients and clients and contributing to that special bond people develop with their pets.”

Opening soon

JARS Cannabis will have a ribbon opening and grand opening at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for the company’s new location, JARS Southlands.

The new 3,600-square-foot store located at 6260 S. Gun Club Road, Aurora, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. and offers more than 700 products with different categories and prices. During the grand opening, customers will experience live music, vendor pop-ups, a live art installation, exclusive vendor promotions and in-store giveaways. The first 50 customers will get a free “swag bag” at the ribbon cutting.

“We are thrilled to bring JARS Cannabis to Colorado with a grand opening celebration of JARS Southlands,” JARS Cannabis managing partner Scott Rybicki in a press release. “JARS Southlands marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we look forward to establishing JARS Cannabis as more than just a household name, but rather a trusted partner in the communities we serve.”