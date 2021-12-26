Online food delivery giant Grubhub has awarded $400,000 in grants to more than two dozen Denver restaurants to assist with COVID-19 recovery efforts, the company announced.

The 26 Denver restaurants were part of 379 restaurants nationwide that received $4.05 million in grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. Restaurants in Denver, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Portland were eligible to apply for the grants.

"We are proud to support these nearly 400 restaurants across the country as they continue to recover from the pandemic and serve their communities," said Adam Wilson with Grubhub. "We're optimistic about the future of the restaurant industry and will continue to do our part to support our partners."

Grubhub awarded the grants in partnership with The Greg Hill Foundation through the “All Day Campaign.” The funds were raised by donations from Grubhub diners who opted-in to round up their order total, with the company matching donations from Grubhub+ members.

Wilson said grant recipients plan to use the money to fund projects including expansions, renovations, marketing, hiring, training and updating HVAC systems, cooking equipment and payroll systems.

Grubhub awarded a $50,000 grant to one restaurant in each of the seven cities, with recipients chosen based on the impact the grant would have on the restaurant, employees and community.

In Denver, Watering Bowl at 5411 Leetsdale Drive received the $50,000 grant. Watering Bowl is a tavern with an attached, private dog park. Ten Denver restaurants received $25,000 grants, five received $10,000 grants and 10 received $5,000 grants.

"There is arguably no other sector of the economy that has been more devastated by the effects of the pandemic than restaurants. Yet, they continue to fight on because they are so passionate,” said Greg Hill, founder of The Greg Hill Foundation. “The stories shared by every one of these restaurants were heartbreaking, while at the same time inspirational."

This is the third restaurant support program Grubhub and The Greg Hill Foundation have held in the last year to assist restaurants struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.