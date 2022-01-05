Denver on Wednesday essentially shut down the Beta Nightclub after the city's Department of Excise and Licenses revoked the club’s liquor and cabaret licenses.

With the revocations, the nightclub at 1909 Blake St. is prohibited from operating as a bar or nightclub within Denver, effective immediately. This is the first time the department has upheld the revocation of an establishment’s liquor license since the Cheeky Monk in 2017.

Police said the nightclub was the scene of regular fights, allowed alcohol consumption after hours and hired unlicensed security guards to work at the establishment. In Wednesday’s decision letter, the club’s owner, Hussam Kayali, was accused of knowingly allowing the illegal activity.

“Mr. Kayali spent substantial time at the establishment. For this reason, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where Mr. Kayali did not know the goings on in his establishment,” Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy wrote in the letter, saying Kayali had shown “a complete disregard for the law.”

Kayali, who also goes by Valentes Corleons, denies the allegations, saying the city has targeted him and Beta for years. As one of the only clubs in Denver that plays Latin and hip-hop music, Kayali said the city’s motives are racist and city officials refer to Beta’s diverse clientele as “criminals.”

“There’s nothing going on in my club,” Kayali said. “Yes, I have fights. Fights are everywhere. … Why are they targeting me only? There's a shooting in every other club. … Because (other clubs) are owned by white people. I’m a minority owner."

Kayali claimed the city’s investigation into Beta began because one of the off-duty police officers he hired for security has a personal grudge against him, saying he reprimanded the officer for harassing female employees and taking bribes from customers to skip the entrance line.

He declined to share alleged recordings and screenshots of conversations confirming his claims, saying he is saving them for an upcoming lawsuit against the city and police department.

Kayali said he intends to close Beta, as well as his other nightclub, Cabin, which the city temporarily closed following a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day. Two people were killed and two others were injured just after 1 a.m. Saturday inside of the Cabin nightclub at 1919 Blake St., next-door to Beta.

“I’m shutting down because I’m sad for the people that were shot next door and, I could get a court junction and fight it, but the city is not leaving me alone,” Kayali said. “I’ve already been fighting for five years. … The cops are lying, the city is lying, how are you going to win?”

Kilroy’s decision to revoke Beta’s licenses upheld the Denver business licensing department’s revocation recommendation from December.

During a hearing in November, hearing officer Federico Alvarez found Beta responsible for allowing fights and disorderly conduct on its premises, saying management allowed rival gang members in the club, sometimes letting them sit near each other, and didn’t consistently enforce a dress code banning gang clothing or tattoos.

Alvarez did not find the club responsible for illegal drug activity that took place in the club, saying the drug transactions were clandestine enough that it would have been difficult for anyone not involved to stop them. Denver police conducted two undercover drug deals in the club in June.