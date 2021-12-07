Denver-based HSS Inc., which provides security for more than two dozen municipal buildings, including Denver International Airport, will lay off 94 workers, according to paperwork filed with the mayor's office and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The workers will be let go once the company's contract with the city expires Dec. 31. Securitas Security Services USA Inc. is expected to be the city's new security contractor.

“In all likelihood, those folks (who will be laid off) will be absorbed by the new company,” said Jeremy Story, a publicist who is representing HSS.

"Securitas has indicated that written offers will be extended to covered workers" once the company's contract is approved by the City Council later this month, city spokesman Craig Wells said.

The employees were notified Nov. 29 that they would be laid off. HSS has provided security for 26 municipal buildings since 2016, Wells said.

Colorado’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to provide a 60-day notice to employees prior to a layoff, although some exceptions apply.

HSS will continue to provide security for Denver International Airport.