The city of Denver is rolling out a new “Denver Back to Work” relief grant program, providing $1.5 million in grants to local employers in the restaurant and hospitality industries.

The City Council unanimously approved the grant funding Monday, allowing applications to open in the next seven to 10 days. The grants are intended to help employers attract and retain workers, according to the Office of Economic Development and Opportunity.

“Lower-wage workers have been disproportionately affected by reduced hours, job losses and job insecurity,” said Eric Hiraga, office executive director. “Grants for employers to pass directly to their workers is the best short-term solution we know for immediately improving the climate for recovery and growth.”

The Colorado Restaurant Foundation will be given $1 million and the CO Event Alliance will be given $500,000 to administer grants of up to $10,000 per Denver employer.

The employers are intended to use the funds to incentivize new or existing workers through methods like offering bonuses or paying for a worker’s housing or childcare. Employers are not allowed to keep any of the grants, with 100% having to go directly to workers.

If employers spend around $1,500 per worker, the “Denver Back to Work” program is expected to impact nearly 950 workers through 140 local employers, according to the office.

This effort comes as many businesses in the restaurant and hospitality industries have reported experiencing a shortage in workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the summer, a survey by the Colorado Restaurant Association found that 25% of restaurant-owning respondents said they were considering permanent closure due to the worker shortage and increased overhead during the pandemic.

“We know that these grants will go a long way toward helping restaurants bring on more staff during this critical time,” said Laura Shunk, president of the Colorado Restaurant Foundation.

Only employers with businesses in the city are eligible to apply for a “Denver Back to Work” grant, however, the impacted workers do not need to reside in Denver. The program does not consider the immigration or naturalization status of workers.

For more information on how to apply, employers can contact the Colorado Restaurant Foundation at corestaurant.org or CO Event Alliance at coeventalliance.org.